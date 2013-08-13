FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

UK estate agent Foxtons to file for IPO as soon as August -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the move.

Foxtons could raise as much as 400 million pounds ($618.46 million) through the float, the FT said, citing sources.

Reuters reported in June that BC Partners, the majority owner of Foxtons, had appointed Credit Suisse , Canaccord Genuity and Numis Securities to run a planned London stock market listing.

Foxtons could not be immediately reached for comment outside normal working hours.

The IPO would come at a time when British house prices are rising at their fastest pace in seven years.

