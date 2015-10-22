FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxtons says central London property market will take time to recover
October 22, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Foxtons says central London property market will take time to recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British estate agent Foxtons said on Thursday that the number of sales in the prime central London property market was taking time to recover due to price rises and increases in a property tax.

The company, which saw its turnover rise 8.8 percent to 43.5 million pounds ($67 million) in the three months to Sep. 30, said however it was in a strong position to benefit from growth in outer London areas.

In December, British finance minister George Osborne cut stamp duty on most home purchases but the amount paid by those buying the most expensive homes, including many of those in central London, rose.

$1 = 0.6483 pounds Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

