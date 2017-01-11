FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
London estate agent Foxtons expects core earnings to halve in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

London estate agent Foxtons expects core earnings to halve in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - London-focussed estate agent Foxtons said it expected core earnings to nearly halve to a lower-than-expected 25 million pounds ($30 million) in 2016, as sales fell for much of last year, hit by the Brexit vote and a property tax hike.

The firm had been expected to post full-year EBITDA of 28 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts and it said on Wednesday that conditions were likely to remain difficult this year.

"We expect trading conditions to remain challenging in 2017. Should current levels of sales activity continue in the short term, it is likely that 2017 volumes will be below those in 2016," said Chief Executive Nic Budden.

Shortly after the June 23 referendum, Foxtons blamed the decision to leave the European Union for a slump in first-half profit. ($1 = 0.8225 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.