5 months ago
UK estate agent Foxtons 2016 profit misses estimates
March 8, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 5 months ago

UK estate agent Foxtons 2016 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Pre-tax profit fell to 18.8 million pounds ($23 million), lower than the average 19.6 million pounds forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts. The company said revenue fell to 132.7 million pounds from 149.8 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.8193 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)

