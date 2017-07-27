FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Foxtons HY profit drops 64 pct on low demand, political uncertainty
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 hours ago

Foxtons HY profit drops 64 pct on low demand, political uncertainty

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - London-focused estate agent Foxtons Group Plc posted a 63.8 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by slowing demand and increased political uncertainty.

Foxtons said pre-tax profit dropped to 3.8 million pounds ($4.99 million)in the first six months ended June 30 from 10.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from lettings, a strong area for the firm that could be hit as the government introduces a ban on one-off tenant fees, fell 2 percent to 32.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.