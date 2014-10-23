BRIEF-Estate agency Foxtons warns sales slowdown will hit earnings

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* Q3 revenue 39.9 million stg versus 41.1 million stg year ago

* Housing transactions slow in q3

* Performance in q3 2014 was negatively impacted by a sharp and recent slowing of volumes in london property sales markets

* Q3 property sales commissions were £16.4m (2013: £17.8m), down 7.8%, as a reduction in sales volumes more than offset price increases

* We now believe that market volumes in h2 2014 overall will be significantly below levels during same period last year

* Consequently, we expect full year 2014 adjusted ebitda to be below prior year figure of £49.6m

* Q3 adjusted ebitda 1 was £14.2m (2013: £18.0m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: