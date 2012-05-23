FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fisher & Paykel Appliances year profit slides
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Fisher & Paykel Appliances year profit slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd reported on Thursday a 45 percent drop in full year profit because of hedging losses and lower sales, and said warned of challenging market conditions.

The company said its net profit for the year to March 31 was NZ$18.4 million ($13.8 million) compared with last year’s profit of NZ$33.5 million.

It said the results included currency hedging losses in the first half.

The company shares, which closed on Wednesday at NZ$0.54, did not declare a dividend like last year, but said it would return to payouts as soon as possible.

So far this year the stock has gained around 52 percent, as it recovered from a near three-year low of NZ$0.33 touched in mid-December.

The company, 20 percent owned by Chinese white goods manufacturer Haier, said it expected trading conditions in key markets to remain soft, with Australia a particular concern.

F&P Appliances, known for its double-door dishwashers and smart washing machines, has moved most of its manufacturing to low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance business.

($1=NZ$1.33)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
