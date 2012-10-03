FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F&P Appliances directors recommend reject Haier offer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

F&P Appliances directors recommend reject Haier offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The independent directors of New Zealand cooking and laundry ware Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd have recommended shareholders reject a takeover offer by cornerstone shareholder Haier Group because it undervalues the company.

The independent directors said the offer of NZ$1.20 a share from China’s Haier does not reflect the value of the company given the direction it is taking after restructuring.

“We note that the Independent Adviser’s opinion is that the full underlying value of FPA shares is in a range of $1.28 to $1.57 per share,” the directors said in a statement on Thursday.

“We therefore recommend that shareholders do not accept Haier’s takeover offer.”

Fund manager Tower Asset Management said last month that they would not sell their 3.68 percent stake for anything less than NZ$1.50 a share.

Shares in F&P Appliances, in which Haier has a 20 percent stake, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.205.

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.