June 16, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Fingerprint Cards raises revenue guidance as orders intake grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards said on Tuesday it had raised its revenue guidance for 2015 to around 2.2 billion crowns ($269 million) due to a rapid increase in market growth and orders received.

The previously communicated guidance was for revenue to exceed 1.5 billion crowns. The increased guidance came only a month after the Swedish company lifted its forecast in May.

The company which makes fingerprint technology for products such as smartphones and biometric cards has seen its shares soar more than 200 percent since the start of this year.

Revenue guidance for the second quarter this year was also raised to around 390 million crowns from the at least 340 million crowns previously forecast.

“FPC has seen a strong sequential increase of order inflow and a continued increased interest from smartphone manufacturers in integrating the company’s touch fingerprint sensors during the last months,” Fingerprint Cards said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1696 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

