Fingerprint Cards' former CEO charged for insider trading
#IT Services & Consulting
September 18, 2015 / 11:37 AM / in 2 years

Fingerprint Cards' former CEO charged for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards’ former CEO and two former board members were charged for insider trading on Friday, the Swedish Economic Crime Authority said.

The former chief executive Johan Carlstrom was replaced in May after suspicions of insider trading surfaced last year.

The Economic Crime Authority said in a statement on its website that 70 million crowns ($8.6 million) of instruments related to the company had been traded and generated a profit of just over 10 million crowns.

$1 = 8.1716 Swedish crowns Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard

