Fingerprint Cards sees 2016 sales of 6.5-8.5 bln SEK
December 9, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Fingerprint Cards sees 2016 sales of 6.5-8.5 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Wednesday forecast revenues of 6.5-8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($768 mln-$1.00 bln) for 2016, its chairman said told Reuters, confirming information that had previously leaked out.

Fingerprint Cards’ shares were up 0.8 percent before trading was halted as information about a planned publication later on Wednesday leaked out in advance.

In its breakthrough year, with soaring demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone makers and its shares rising over 1,700 percent, FPC has previously estimated 2015 sales of 2.75-2.85 billion crowns, of which 1.2-1.3 billion was expected to come in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 8.4620 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
