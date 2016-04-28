FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fingerprint Cards Q1 op profit below expectations, repeats forecasts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

Fingerprint Cards Q1 op profit below expectations, repeats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported operating profit below expectations as it repeated its 2016 sales and profitability forecasts.

Operating profit for the first quarter rose to 589 million Swedish crowns ($72.9 million) from a loss of 19 million one year ago, lower than expectations of 650 million in a Reuters poll.

FPC repeated its 2016 forecasts for revenue of between 7.0 to 8.5 billion crowns and operating margin of above 37 percent. ($1 = 8.0823 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.