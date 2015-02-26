FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards reports Q4 op loss, repeats sales forecast
February 26, 2015

Fingerprint Cards reports Q4 op loss, repeats sales forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards reported on Thursday it had not reached its goal of break-even earnings in the fourth quarter of last year, but repeated its sales forecast for 2015.

The Swedish firm, which makes fingerprint sensors for products such as mobile phones and tablets, still expects 2015 sales to exceed 1 billion crowns ($119.78 million), up from 234 million crowns in 2014.

Fingerprint Cards reported an operating loss of 30 million crowns for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of 15 million in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.3489 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

