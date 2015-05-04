FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards says Q1 revenues beat company's own forecast
#IT Services & Consulting
May 4, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Fingerprint Cards says Q1 revenues beat company's own forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards said on Monday first-quarter sales amounted to 140 million crowns ($16.7 million), above the company’s own expectations.

Fingerprint Cards, which had last month predicted quarterly sales of 125 million crowns, said in a statement its operating result for the period would be negative.

The maker of fingerprint sensors for products such as mobile phones and tablets, whose shares are up 75 percent this year, is due to publish its full quarterly earnings report on May 21. ($1 = 8.3752 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

