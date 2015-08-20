FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fingerprint Cards ups 2015 sales forecast, swings to operating profit
August 20, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Fingerprint Cards ups 2015 sales forecast, swings to operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards on Thursday raised its 2015 sales forecast and turned to an operating profit in the second quarter.

Fingerprint Cards now expects 2015 sales of about 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($294 million), compared to the previous guidance of about 2.2 billion.

The Swedish firm, which makes fingerprint sensors for products such as mobile phones and tablets, swung to an operating profit of 65 million crowns in the second quarter, from a loss of 19 million in the first quarter and a loss of 45 million in the year-ago period.

Link to the Q2-report: here ($1 = 8.5071 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

