Fingerprint Cards raises lower end of 2016 sales forecast
February 4, 2016

Fingerprint Cards raises lower end of 2016 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday raised the lower end of its 2016 sales guidance and said it expected a full-year operating margin above 37 percent.

The company said its new 2016 revenue forecast was between 7.0 billion Swedish crowns and 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($829 mln-1.01 bln ($billion), compared to its previous guidance of 6.5 billion to 8.5 billion crowns.

FPC repeated it sees a higher operating margin in 2016 than in the second half of 2015, when it was 37 percent. ($1 = 8.4407 Swedish crowns)

For Q4 report, click on: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

