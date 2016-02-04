UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards raises 2016 sales forecast

* Fingerprint Cards raises floor in 2016 sales forecast

* Sees op margin above 37 pct in 2016

* Says gains market share (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday raised the lower end of its 2016 sales guidance, saying it could better forecast smartphone launches, and eyed a full-year operating margin above 37 percent.

The company said its new 2016 revenue forecast was between 7.0 billion Swedish crowns and 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($829 mln-1.01 bln), compared to its previous guidance of 6.5 billion to 8.5 billion crowns.

FPC had revenues of 2.9 billion crowns in 2015, up from only 234 million in 2014, on the back of sharply growing demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone makers.

“Growth was driven by FPC continuing to capture market shares in a market that is expanding due to a higher penetration rate for touch fingerprint sensors in smartphones,” the firm said in a statement

FPC earlier estimated it would reach a value-based market share of around 45 percent of the total addressable fingerprint sensor market for 2015, excluding Apple which makes its own sensors, and between 50 and 70 percent in 2016.

FPC repeated it sees a higher operating margin in 2016 than in the second half of 2015, when it was 37 percent. ($1 = 8.4407 Swedish crowns)

For Q4 report, click on: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam)