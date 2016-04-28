RPT-Fingerprint Cards Q1 op profit below expectations, repeats forecasts

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported operating profit below expectations as it repeated its 2016 sales and profitability forecasts.

Operating profit for the first quarter rose to 589 million Swedish crowns ($72.9 million) from a loss of 19 million one year ago, lower than expectations of 650 million in a Reuters poll.

FPC repeated its 2016 forecasts for revenue of between 7.0 to 8.5 billion crowns and operating margin of above 37 percent. ($1 = 8.0823 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)