Fingerprint Cards raises full-year sales guidance

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards said on Monday it had raised its sales forecast for 2015 to above 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($183 million) from a previously target of above 1.0 billion.

The maker of fingerprint sensors for products such as mobile phones and tablet computers said the higher forecast came on the back of a growing demand and a strong product portfolio.

Fingerprint Cards, which on May 4 said first-quarter sales amounted to 140 million crowns, above the company’s own expectation, said a new order for all its sensor models from one of its module partners showed the market was accelerating.

The order for 230 million crowns worth of sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in Asia, it added.

Fingerprint Cards is due to publish its full first-quarter earnings report on May 21.