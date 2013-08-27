FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's F&P Healthcare ups earnings guidance
August 27, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

NZ's F&P Healthcare ups earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand medical equipment manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. expects a rise of nearly 6 percent in annual profit on better margins and a steady exchange rate, as it reported strong first-half revenue growth on Tuesday.

F&P Healthcare, which makes patient warmers and products to treat breathing disorders, forecast a profit of NZ$90 million to NZ$95 million ($70.3 million to $74.2 million) for the year ended March 31, based on an exchange rate of $0.8000. It had previously forecast a profit range of NZ$85 million to NZ$90 million.

Chief executive Michael Daniell told the annual general meeting the company expected a rise in first-half operating revenue of about 30 percent to NZ$310 million and net profit after tax to be about NZ$43 million dollars. ($1 = NZ$1.28) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)

