BRIEF-NZ's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ups profit f'cast on growth

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

* 2015 year net profit seen about $NZ100 million($84.22 million)

* Forecast based on NZ dollar at $0.8400

* Guidance compares with May forecast of NZ$97 million, based on NZ dollar at $0.8600

* H1 growth so far robust, expect first half constant currency operating revenue growth of about 14 pct

* Expects constant currency operating profit growth of about 60 pct

* At current exchange rates, H1 operating revenue about NZ$315 million, net profit about NZ$45 million.