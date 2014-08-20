FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NZ's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ups profit f'cast on growth
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NZ's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ups profit f'cast on growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

* 2015 year net profit seen about $NZ100 million($84.22 million)

* Forecast based on NZ dollar at $0.8400

* Guidance compares with May forecast of NZ$97 million, based on NZ dollar at $0.8600

* H1 growth so far robust, expect first half constant currency operating revenue growth of about 14 pct

* Expects constant currency operating profit growth of about 60 pct

* At current exchange rates, H1 operating revenue about NZ$315 million, net profit about NZ$45 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 1.1874 New Zealand dollar) (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.