NZ's F&P Healthcare posts record H1 profit
#Healthcare
November 21, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's F&P Healthcare posts record H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand medical equipment manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd posted a record first-half profit on Friday on higher revenues and held to its profit outlook for the year.

The maker of devices to treat respiratory problems and sleep disorders, posted a net profit of NZ$44.5 million ($36.4 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, compared with NZ$33.3 million a year earlier.

“We expect our underlying revenue growth to be robust for the remainder of the year, driven by growing demand for a broad range of new products and new applications for our products,” chief executive Mike Daniell said in a statement.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declared a dividend of 5.4 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago, and said it expected a full year profit of between NZ$90 million and NZ$95 million.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue from the United States, where it competes against rivals such as ResMed Inc.

$1=NZ$1.2210 Gyles Beckford

