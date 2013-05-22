Shares in NZ's F&P Healthcare jump after record profit

WELLINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd jumped to a two-year high on Thursday, after the medical equipment manufacturer reported record full-year profits and forecast an even brighter 2014.

F&P Healthcare shares rose 2.6 percent to NZ$3.11, its highest since May 2011.

Earlier, the firm reported a 20 percent rise in profit to NZ$77.1 million in the year to March, exceeding company and market forecasts for NZ$75 million, and forecast profits around NZ$85 million-NZ$90 million for 2014. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)