BRIEF-Vietnam's FPT Corp sees nine-month profit up 1 pct

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnames information technology and communications firm FPT Corp, 3.58 percent owned by Singapore-based Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. and 3.04 percent owned by Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, according to Reuters data:

* Reports January-September results

* Net profit during the nine-month period seen up 1 percent on the same period in 2013 at 1.54 trillion dong ($72.5 million), it said in a statement

* January-September revenue rose 21 percent from last year to 24.3 trillion dong, mostly on software exports, telecoms, distribution and retail Further company coverage: ($1=21,240 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)