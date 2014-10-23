FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vietnam's FPT Corp sees nine-month profit up 1 pct
October 23, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's FPT Corp sees nine-month profit up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vietnames information technology and communications firm FPT Corp, 3.58 percent owned by Singapore-based Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. and 3.04 percent owned by Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, according to Reuters data:

* Reports January-September results

* Net profit during the nine-month period seen up 1 percent on the same period in 2013 at 1.54 trillion dong ($72.5 million), it said in a statement

* January-September revenue rose 21 percent from last year to 24.3 trillion dong, mostly on software exports, telecoms, distribution and retail Further company coverage: ($1=21,240 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
