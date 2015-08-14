Green groups seek curbs on U.S. natural gas exports from fracking

(Reuters) - Environmentalists on Wednesday petitioned the federal government to enforce a 40-year-old law that they say was supposed to ban most exports of natural gas extracted from the ground through the controversial practice of fracking.

The petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth comes as the oil and gas industry, with support from congressional Republicans, is pressing for looser restrictions on energy exports.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KlftyA