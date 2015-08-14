FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups seek curbs on U.S. natural gas exports from fracking
August 14, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Green groups seek curbs on U.S. natural gas exports from fracking

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Environmentalists on Wednesday petitioned the federal government to enforce a 40-year-old law that they say was supposed to ban most exports of natural gas extracted from the ground through the controversial practice of fracking.

The petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth comes as the oil and gas industry, with support from congressional Republicans, is pressing for looser restrictions on energy exports.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KlftyA

