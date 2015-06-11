California lawsuit seeks to block oil drilling on federal land

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Environmental groups on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging a plan to open large portions of federal land in central California to oil drilling, saying it did not consider the impacts of fracking on the environment.

The lawsuit targets the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM)approval late last year of a plan that could lead to the leasing of 400,000 acres of public land and 1.2 million acres of subsurface mineral estate in the state’s most oil-rich regions.

Plaintiffs argue that the Bakersfield plan failed to consider what impact hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, would have on air quality, water and wildlife, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The lawsuit was filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity and Los Padres ForestWatch in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division.

Fracking occurs when water and some chemicals are injected deep underground at high pressure to break up rock and release oil and gas into wells. The practice has raised health and safety concerns as well as criticisms from environmental groups such as Credo that it is an unwise use of water in the drought-ravaged state.

“We can’t allow fracking pollution to threaten California’s beautiful public lands,” said Clare Lakewood, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

”From oil spills to water contamination, the oil industry has wreaked havoc in California,“ Lakewood said. ”But the federal government wants to shrug off those risks and turn over vast stretches of our state to oil companies for drilling and fracking.

BLM spokesman David Christy said the agency does not comment on active litigation.

As of 2014, there were 2,361 fracking wells in Kern County and 456 fracking wells in Ventura County, two key oil-producing areas, according to the lawsuit.

If the plan goes forward, the BLM has estimated that it will lead to the drilling of between 100 and 400 new wells in the area over the next 10 years.

In 2013, a federal judge ruled that BLM violated the law when it issued oil leases in Monterey County without considering the environmental impact of fracking.

As a result there has been a de facto moratorium on new oil leasing in the state on BLM lands. California, which is the fourth largest oil-producing state, gets about 15 percent of its production from BML lands.