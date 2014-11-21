Oil companies' new math makes them look bigger in Texas

HOUSTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energy companies have long touted to Wall Street investors the number of acres they lease or own as a measure of how many oil and gas shale wells they can potentially drill.

Now, in a twist that has surprised some oil and gas analysts, several U.S. companies are looking deep into the earth and measuring their acreage in three dimensions instead of two.

Several smaller operators in the Permian Basin of Texas, including RSP Permian Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc and Callon Petroleum Co, are telling investors there is more than meets the eye.

Using the term “net effective acreage,” they are counting all the layers of rock they believe they could bore into and develop, effectively multiplying the acreage number.

Defenders of this approach say it makes sense in the Permian Basin, where operators have had great success using horizontal drilling to exploit the stacked layers of oil-bearing rock that are found throughout the oilfield.

Some companies believe should receive credit for all their drilling potential.

A recent presentation from Permian operator Laredo Petroleum shows that company holds 154,374 acres (62,473 hectares) in the Midland Basin in Texas, but that figure jumps fivefold to 777,000 acres when calculated on a net effective basis.

A representative for Laredo did not return an email seeking comment.

Phil Weiss, chief investment analyst at Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors and an oil industry expert, said he would not rely on such figures.

“I don’t think it really adds value,” said Weiss. “Maybe they are trying to give investors more information, but unless everyone else is doing it, you can’t compare apples to apples.”

Still, Andrew Coleman, an analyst with Raymond James, said he typically makes similar calculations about a shale producer’s acreage.

“I may not use the term net effective acreage for Oasis (Petroleum) in the Bakken, but I‘m still looking at the number of (drilling) locations per zone.”

So far, the use of net effective acreage is not widespread.

Apache Corp, the most active driller in the Permian, said it does not use the term. Devon Energy Corp, another Permian operator, also does not use it.

But in October a unit of American Energy Partners LP, run by former Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, said it acquired about 27,000 acres in the Permian Basin, which it calculates has 110,000 net effective acres, for $726 million.

The firm said it paid on a net effective basis $6,000 per acre, compared with about $25,000 per traditional acre, according to a Reuters estimate. (Additional reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Marguerita Choy)