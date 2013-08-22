Kazakh tycoon sought by Russia, Ukraine to stay in French jail-court

MARSEILLE, France, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kazakh oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from his former bank BTA, was denied release on bail from a French jail on Thursday as he awaits a decision on whether he will be extradited.

Ablyazov, 50, has been in custody at the Aix-Luynes jail in southern France since July when he was arrested on the French Riviera after a request from Ukraine, which has demanded his extradition, as has Russia.

An appeals court in Aix-en-Provence determined that the former banker, who claims the case against him is politically motivated, should not be released for his own safety, his lawyer Bruno Rebstock told Reuters.