Court fines Total unit, jails ex-manager over 2001 blast
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Court fines Total unit, jails ex-manager over 2001 blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A French court on Monday fined a subisidary of oil giant Total over a massive chemicals plant explosion in 2001 that killed 31 people and injured upwards of 2,500.

The appeals court in the southern city of Toulouse fined the Total unit 225,000 euros ($292,300)over the blast at the nearby AZF factory. It also sentenced the former director of the AZF plant to one year of jail for manslaughter.

The explosion in an ammonium nitrate storage depot on Sept. 21, 2001 was equivalent to a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4, according to a French public health and safety agency, and it razed the AZF plant.

