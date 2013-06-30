FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to sell ADP stakes to Vinci, Credit Agricole
June 30, 2013

France to sell ADP stakes to Vinci, Credit Agricole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - The French state and its FSI investment fund will sell 9.5 percent of Paris airport operator ADP to two investors, raising 738 million euros ($959 million), the finance ministry said on Sunday.

A 4.8 percent stake in ADP will be sold to Credit Agricole Assurances and a further 4.7 percent to construction group Vinci, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The government announced on May 30 that the state and FSI aimed to raise about 700 million euros by selling part of their combined 60.1 percent stake in ADP but would retain a majority holding. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jane Baird)

