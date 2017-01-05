FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Airbus executive sees low risk of order cancellations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 8 months ago

Airbus executive sees low risk of order cancellations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Order cancellations are not a major risk factor for the aerospace industry this year, a senior Airbus executive said on Thursday, dampening concerns about a downturn in the aerospace industry's cycle amid fragile global economies.

"The risk of order cancellations is not very high on our list of risks for this year," Marwan Lahoud, executive vice-president of international, strategy and public affairs, told a briefing as head of France's Gifas aerospace industry lobby.

On the challenges of increasing aerospace production to keep up with past strong orders, the head of French aerospace supplier Daher, Patrick Daher, said most companies had absorbed the investments needed to meet their production targets.

"The obstacles should diminish in 2017 compared to 2016," he told the same briefing, referring to the risk of delays and quality problems that disrupted some deliveries last year.

Lahoud declined to comment on Airbus deliveries. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.