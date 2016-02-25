FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU farm chief says ready to find solutions on French livestock crisis
February 25, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

EU farm chief says ready to find solutions on French livestock crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The EU’s top agriculture official Phil Hogan said on Thursday that he agreed with France on the need to take steps to alleviate market imbalances, adding that he was aware of the “serious difficulties” of French and EU farmers.

“The European Commission is determined to find solutions that reflect the difficulty of the situation,” Hogan told a news conference after meeting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Valls earlier on Thursday insisted the Commission must present proposals at a meeting of EU farm ministers mid-March.

France has turned to the EU as it tries to contain protests by angry livestock farmers, who say persistent low prices could put thousands of farms out of business.

French farmers blame a Russian embargo on Western foodstuffs and a downturn in global dairy markets for exacerbating their difficulties in the face of cheaper competition from countries like Germany and Spain which they say benefit from lower taxes and lighter regulation. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

