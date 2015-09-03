FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French farm plan to allow 3 bln euros investment - PM
September 3, 2015

French farm plan to allow 3 bln euros investment - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - France will offer financial support for struggling farmers that will allow a total of 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to be invested over the next three years, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

As part of a relief package for agriculture, the French government would provide 350 million euros annually towards modernising farms, an amount which would be brought to 1 billion a year through co-financing by French regions and the European Union, he said.

The announcement followed a meeting with farm union officials as farmers gathered in Paris with over 1,500 tractors to protest against low prices and high costs. ($1 = 0.8986 euros)

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, James Regan and Gus Trompiz

