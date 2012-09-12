FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France seeks pause on food-based biofuels
September 12, 2012

France seeks pause on food-based biofuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - France will call for a pause in the development of biofuels competing with food, a government spokesman said on Wednesday after a ministerial meeting.

It will also mobilise G20 bodies to ensure good coordination on agriculture between large producing countries, the spokeswoman said.

France previously said it envisaged calling a meeting of the G20 agriculture body on rising prices after drought in the United States and poor crops from Russia and the Black Sea bread basket stirred new fears about food supply and inflation.

