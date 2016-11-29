Airbus Group to cut net total of 934 jobs - trade union

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus is to cut a net total of 934 jobs, including the closure of a site at Suresnes just outside Paris, said a French trade union, as part of a previously announced restructuring.

The Force Ouvriere union said the Suresnes site would be closed down at the start of 2018.

Trade unions had previously expressed fears about job cuts after Airbus Group outlined plans in September for an internal merger with its planemaking arm in a bid to strip out bureaucracy and simplify its brand. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Michel Rose)