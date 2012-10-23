FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM says EU states must meet Airbus pledges
October 23, 2012

French PM says EU states must meet Airbus pledges

TOULOUSE, France, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European partners behind planemaker Airbus must fully meet their commitments regarding the planemaker’s new A350 widebody passenger jet, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

“The European partner nations...have always played a major role in the development of major aerospace projects,” Ayrault said at the inauguration of an assembly factory for the future A350 at Airbus’ Toulouse headquarters.

“It is of course the case for the A350, and it is essential that their commitments are met in full,” he said, adding that France would respect its obligations.

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier confirmed that the A350 would enter service in the second half of 2014, adding that he expected further orders for the new jetliner this year.

