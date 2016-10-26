FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
France to prolong aircraft carrier operation in Iraq-Syria to mid-Dec
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 26, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 10 months ago

France to prolong aircraft carrier operation in Iraq-Syria to mid-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday it would prolong until mid-December the operations of the French naval group including the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft supporting the operation to take the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the French defence council held at the Elysee French presidential palace earlier in the day to review "military, humanitarian, political and security-related issues tied to the reconquest of Mosul," an Elysee statement said.

"The President has decided to prolong the activities of the aero-naval group contributing to the operation until mid-December", it added.

The group was due to leave the region in mid-October.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.