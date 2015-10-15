FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France says cuts can still be avoided if talks succeed
October 15, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Air France says cuts can still be avoided if talks succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM plans to cut jobs and activity can still be avoided if negotiations between managers and unions progress, the airline’s board said on Thursday.

The board renewed its support for Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac after he updated them on talks with unions about a restructuring that could see 2,900 jobs cut at Air France.

“The 2017 activity reduction plan can still be avoided if negotiations conclude quickly,” Air France-KLM’s board said in a statement to Reuters.

“It (the board) encouraged management and labour organisations to pursue talks in this direction.” (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
