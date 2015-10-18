Air France to make some job cuts in 2016, rest negotiable - CEO

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Air France will cut less than a thousand jobs next year, under a third of the 2,900 job losses in a plan for 2016/2017 that triggered clashes with some staff this month, the chief executive of parent company Air France-KLM said on Sunday.

The job cuts in 2016 will be voluntary redundancies and job losses in 2017 can be avoided if ongoing talks with unions lead to an agreement on alternative savings measures by the beginning of next year, Alexandre de Juniac said in a broadcast interview. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sophie Louet; Editing by Mark Potter)