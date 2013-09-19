FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France union calls for strike Nov. 20-24
September 19, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Air France union calls for strike Nov. 20-24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A trade union of Air France flight attendants called on Thursday for its members to strike from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 over a fresh round of cost cuts and plans to lay off 2,800 workers.

Air France intends to give details of the cost-saving measures on Oct. 4, but has already unveiled plans to cut 2,800 jobs on top of 5,122 layoffs announced as part of its “Transform 2015” restructuring programme.

The UNSA Aerien union, one of three unions for on-board personnel at Air France, did not say whether flights would be cancelled as a result of its strike. The other two unions have issued no instructions to strike.

“Management’s appetite for taking away our social rights appears to have no limits,” UNSA Aerien wrote in a statement. “The PNC (layoff plans) have gone far enough and they will not go any further.” (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

