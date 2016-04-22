FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bidding for Nice airport extended by two weeks-sources
April 22, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Bidding for Nice airport extended by two weeks-sources

Gilles Guillaume, Matthieu Protard

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - France has extended its bidding deadlines for the privatisation of Nice airport by two weeks, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Indicative offers are now expected by May 12, according to two of the sources with knowledge of the matter, with firm bids due on July 4.

The French Economy ministry had no immediate comment, a spokeswoman said.

The delay sychronizes the privatisation of Nice, France’s biggest regional aviation hub, with the bidding process for Lyon-Saint Exupery airport, which is also on the block.

France is expected to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the sale of 60 percent holdings in the two airports, part of a series of infrastructure privatisations designed to help meet budget targets. Toulouse airport was sold in 2014 to a Chinese-led consortium.

Likely bidders who have voiced interest include construction group Vinci, which lost out in the Toulouse contest, private equity fund Ardian and Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital’s two main airports.

$1 = 0.8892 euros Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Laurence Frost ; Editing by Matthias Blamont

