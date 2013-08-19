FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airline tax could fund express airport rail line -French minister
August 19, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Airline tax could fund express airport rail line -French minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A plan for an express rail service from Paris to Charles de Gaulle airport is close to being finalised and may be funded from new taxes on airline tickets, France’s transport minister told Le Figaro newspaper.

About 400 million euros ($533.32 million) out of the total 1.7 billion euros needed to fund the project could come from a new ticket tax, Frederic Cuvillier was quoted as saying, adding that a decision would be taken in the next few weeks.

“Such a tax would not be out of the question,” he said.

The so-called “CGD Express” line has had a rocky past. Conceived in 2000, the project was awarded to French construction group Vinci in 2007 just before the financial crisis struck. Vinci pulled out in 2011, with reports at the time citing problems over financing the project.

Today the project is being led by airport operator Aeroports de Paris and three French state-owned public transport groups.

“This time, the financing structure is clear,” Cuvillier told Le Figaro. ($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Goodman)

