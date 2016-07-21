France to reveal buyers of Lyon, Nice airports by end-July - sources

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - France will announce the winning bidders in the privatisation of Lyon and Nice airports around the end of next week, several sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

A consortium led by Vinci is well placed to win Lyon airport and trump the offer by Macquarie allied to the Peugeot family, the sources told Reuters.

For Nice, France's biggest regional airport, Italy's Atlantia and the Vinci-led consortium are in the running.

The sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery could raise 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) for the French government.

The sale process for Nice airport was delayed following last week's attack in the city.

Vinci declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Matthieu Protard; writing by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)