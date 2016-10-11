FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monaco to buy stake in Nice airport as part of privatisation-report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Monaco to buy stake in Nice airport as part of privatisation-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Monaco plans to invest 150 million euros in the privatisation of Nice airport in neighbouring France and plans to rename the regional air hub as Nice-Monaco or Nice Monte-Carlo, BFM-TV said.

The French government said earlier in July that Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia and France's EDF Invest were the winning bidders in the privatisation of a 64 percent stake in Nice airport, which could fetch it 1.22 billion euros.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in early July that the principality wanted to join the winning consortium buying the airport, which sits about 30 kilometres to the west.

Monaco plans to buy 5 percent of the airport's capital - equivalent to 12 percent of the consortium's stake, BFM TV cited the Monaco government as saying.

Monaco government officials were not immediately available for a comment.

$1 = 0.9094 euros Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.