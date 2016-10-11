FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Monaco confirms in talks to buy Nice airport stake
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Monaco confirms in talks to buy Nice airport stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Releads with confirmation of talks)

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase a stake in the newly-privatised Nice airport from the winning consortium led by Italy's Atlantia .

Talks with Nice-Cote d'Azur's new owners "have intensified and should lead to an agreement" that would see the principality buy a 150 million euro ($168 million) holding, Monegasque Finance Minister Jean Castellini told Reuters by email.

Concession operator Atlantia, its Rome airport subsidiary and EDF, the French power utility, agreed in July to purchase a 64 percent stake in the airport, whose privatisation is expected to raise 1.2 billion euros.

BFM television reported earlier that Monaco was seeking a 5 percent holding and also wanted to change the airport's name to Nice-Monaco or Nice Monte-Carlo.

However, Castellini said the name was "not an issue and is not part of the negotiations". ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva and Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.