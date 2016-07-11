FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third round of offers for Lyon airport expected July 12 -sources
July 11, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Third round of offers for Lyon airport expected July 12 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - France's state shareholding agency APE has asked bidders to submit a third round of offers by midday on Tuesday for a 60 percent stake in Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The APE has yet to decide whether it will hold a third round for a second airport, Nice Cote d'Azur, the sources said.

The sale of 60 percent stakes in the two regional airports had attracted at least 11 firm offers by a July 4 deadline.

According to French daily Le Figaro, two consortia - the first comprising construction group Vinci, Caisse des Depots and Predica and the second made up of Macquarie and FFP - were best-placed for Lyon.

In Nice, Italy's Atlantia along with EDF's investment branch, EDF Invest, was said to have made a slightly higher offer than Vinci-CDC-Predica, Le Figaro said.

APE and the companies declined comment.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
