Three candidates drop out of Toulouse airport race

* Macquarie, Ferrovial, Capitole Alliance drop out of tender

* Move comes amid French fiscal and regulatory uncertainty

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS/MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie , Spain’s Ferrovial and the Capitole Alliance consortium said they dropped out of the race to buy the 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France the cash-strapped government is selling.

The Capitole Alliance comprising Germany’s AviAlliance, Banque Populaire Occitane and Caisse d‘Epargne Midi-Pyrenees, and infrastructure management company OFI InfraVia, said it dropped out because it had not been able to “secure optimal conditions as to the terms of the response to the tender”.

A spokesman for Ferrovial declined to give any reason on Tuesday.

A source close to the matter tied Macquarie’s decision to “fiscal and regulatory uncertainty sparked by (Environment Minister) Segolene Royal’s comments”, however.

Royal said last month she was in favour of imposing a levy on profits from lucrative motorway toll operations to replace revenue from a suspended “ecotax” on heavy lorry traffic.

Her comments came amid mounting criticism in France of the hefty toll road tariffs operators charge and the profits they make.

Toulouse-Blagnac airport handled more than 7.5 million passengers in 2013, generating revenue of 117.4 million euros ($146.9 million) and net profit of 10.6 million.

Three groups remain in the running for the stake: Europe’s biggest construction and concession company, Vinci, together with CDC Infrastructure and EDF Invest ; French airport operator ADP along with insurer Predica; and Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin in partnership with two Chinese investors.

Vinci submitted a firm second-round offer last month, with results of the tender expected within two weeks, a Vinci spokesman said on Tuesday, without providing further details. (1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Carlos Ruano in Madrid; Editing by James Regan)