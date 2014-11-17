FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to decide on Toulouse airport stake sale in a month-Macron
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

France to decide on Toulouse airport stake sale in a month-Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - France will make a decision on the sale of a minority stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France “in about a month”, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.

Three groups remained in the running for the stake as of Nov. 4: construction and concession company Vinci, together with CDC Infrastructure and EDF Invest ; Paris airports operator ADP along with insurer Predica; and Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin in partnership with two Chinese investors.

Toulouse-Blagnac airport handled more than 7.5 million passengers in 2013, generating revenue of 117.4 million euros (147 million US dollar) and net profit of 10.6 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.