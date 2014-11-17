France to decide on Toulouse airport stake sale in a month-Macron

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - France will make a decision on the sale of a minority stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France “in about a month”, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.

Three groups remained in the running for the stake as of Nov. 4: construction and concession company Vinci, together with CDC Infrastructure and EDF Invest ; Paris airports operator ADP along with insurer Predica; and Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin in partnership with two Chinese investors.

Toulouse-Blagnac airport handled more than 7.5 million passengers in 2013, generating revenue of 117.4 million euros (147 million US dollar) and net profit of 10.6 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Blaise Robinson)