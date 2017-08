Sept 26 (Reuters) - Paragliders, hang gliders and parachutists took to the skies above the French Alps at the weekend for a colourful free flight show.

Dressed in costumes or snazzing up their gliders as dragons, participants flew above Sainte-Hilaire du Touvet in France's Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region for the 43rd edition of Coupe Icare.