a year ago
Alstom says Belfort job cuts will ensure survival of other plants
September 13, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Alstom says Belfort job cuts will ensure survival of other plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Tuesday that cutting jobs at the train engineering firm's Belfort plant in eastern France would help ensure the survival of the business.

In a note to staff after the move caused a political furore over the weekend and government demanded he reconsider, he reiterated that the future of Belfort looked bleak.

"Despite all our efforts, it now seems impossible to ensure a sustainable future for the activities of the Belfort site," he said in the memo seen by Reuters.

"In spite of the great symbolism of Belfort and the group's special attachment to this site, we addressed this scenario today to preserve jobs and the position of the other sites of the group," he wrote.

President Francois Hollande, who weighed into the controversy on Monday, also maintained his position.

"Everything will be done to ensure that Belfort endures, and that means for years to come," Hollande told journalists during a trip to Romania. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
